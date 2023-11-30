Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Expands By 209.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

ETV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 265,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,385. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0949 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

