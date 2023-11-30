Short Interest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Grows By 42.1%

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

