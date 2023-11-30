Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Expands By 350.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,071. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
