Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Expands By 350.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,071. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

