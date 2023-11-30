Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Increases By 201.5%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the October 31st total of 124,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Heaven Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Heaven Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of GDHG stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 359,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

