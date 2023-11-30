Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Grows By 44.1%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMCD Price Performance
Shares of IMCD stock remained flat at $132.60 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. IMCD has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.92.
IMCD Company Profile
