Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declines By 31.0%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. purchased 15,354 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James C. Baker purchased 37,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $376,596.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 591,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,121.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,821,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,388 over the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:KYN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 936,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

