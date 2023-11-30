Short Interest in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Drops By 31.8%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LogicMark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LogicMark in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LogicMark in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicMark during the second quarter worth $26,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicMark Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGMK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,033. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

