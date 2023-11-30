Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Expands By 1,085.3%

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 1,085.3% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 162.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 255,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 222,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,036. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.