Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Increases By 666.7%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGSOY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,342. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $961.80.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

