Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Declines By 40.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 234.5 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Sumitomo Realty & Development stock remained flat at $27.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $28.51.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

