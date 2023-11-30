Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Drops By 58.7%

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. 40,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. Symrise has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYIEY

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.