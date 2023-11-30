Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Drops By 58.7%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. 40,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. Symrise has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Get Symrise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.