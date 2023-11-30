Short Interest in Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Drops By 99.7%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

Taylor Maritime Investments stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Taylor Maritime Investments has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.