Short Interest in Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Drops By 99.7%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

Taylor Maritime Investments stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Taylor Maritime Investments has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

