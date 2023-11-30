Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Drops By 40.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.52.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.