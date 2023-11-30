Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declines By 38.1%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TLSNY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 85,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,678. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.88%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

