Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Expands By 33.3%

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TMRAY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 1,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Stories

