Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Expands By 171.4%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

