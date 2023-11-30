Short Interest in Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Expands By 168.9%

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 597.0 days.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOTTF remained flat at $16.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Toyo Tire has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
