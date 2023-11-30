Short Interest in Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Expands By 168.9%

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 597.0 days.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTTF remained flat at $16.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Toyo Tire has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

