Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Declines By 60.5%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the October 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.5 days.

Tremor International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

