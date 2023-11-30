Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Decreases By 66.7%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UBAB stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.42.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

