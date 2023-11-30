Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Drops By 31.9%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UITB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 169,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

