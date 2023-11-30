Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFNC. Stephens decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 442,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 27.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

