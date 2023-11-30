Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 740.6% from the October 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

SINT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 172,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,206. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sintx Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

