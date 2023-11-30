Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.52

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.52 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.14). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 87.65 ($1.11), with a volume of 1,570,850 shares traded.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,924.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.83.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Sirius Real Estate

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($568,397.12). Also, insider Kelly Cleveland acquired 22,982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.34 ($25,254.95). Insiders own 2.81% of the company's stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

