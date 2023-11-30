Siyata Mobile Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 413,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,924. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $760,350.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.01. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Siyata Mobile by 349.2% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 8,085,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

