Siyata Mobile Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

SYTA stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Thursday. 413,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,924. The company has a market capitalization of $760,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -17.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $15.20 price target on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

