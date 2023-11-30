Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,967,100 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 6,263,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89,671.0 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVKEF traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.34. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

