Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 1,500 ($18.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.20).

Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,021.50 ($12.90). 1,216,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 981.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,101.72. The company has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,107.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,001 ($12.64), for a total value of £19,629.61 ($24,794.25). Also, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,008 ($12.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,732.10). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

