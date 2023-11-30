Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

SNOW stock traded up $12.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,529,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,881. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

