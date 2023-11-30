Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $226.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $194.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $12.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.68. 22,529,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,881. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at $109,856,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,438 shares of company stock worth $14,858,680. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

