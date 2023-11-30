Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO Sells $105,171.36 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.76. 617,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,829. The company has a market cap of $907.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

