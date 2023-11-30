Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO Sells $105,171.36 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.76. 617,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,829. The company has a market cap of $907.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLNO

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.