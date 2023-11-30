SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.51 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $854,060.87 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.