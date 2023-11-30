Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.45. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 65,466 shares traded.

SOHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

