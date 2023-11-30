SPACE ID (ID) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $120.22 million and approximately $297.96 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,506,132 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 430,506,132.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.34117714 USD and is up 29.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $131,153,611.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

