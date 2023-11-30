SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPAR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGRP remained flat at $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Featured Stories

