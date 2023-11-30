SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $62.59. 613,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,512. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

