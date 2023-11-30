SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 1,238.8% in November

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 1,238.8% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SSEZY. BNP Paribas raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.74) to GBX 1,760 ($22.23) in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

SSE Trading Down 0.8 %

SSE Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,293. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

