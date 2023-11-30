STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 177,707 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at $331,098,775.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 96,984 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $3,088,940.40.

On Monday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 507 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $16,751.28.

On Friday, November 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,320 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $1,123,293.60.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 139,409 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $4,699,477.39.

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33.

On Friday, October 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 32,523 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $1,233,597.39.

On Thursday, September 21st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $6,133,730.68.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $183,596.10.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. 1,360,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,875. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $72,102,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 154.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 503,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $32,339,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

