Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 176,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Startek Stock Performance

SRT remained flat at $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,022. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Startek by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Startek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Startek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Startek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

