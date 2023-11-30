Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.59

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.59 and traded as high as C$79.68. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$78.10, with a volume of 128,287 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJ. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.72.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8033999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

