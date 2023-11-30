Stifel Nicolaus Trims Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Target Price to C$5.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.01.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 4.5 %

TSE SDE traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$2.96. The company had a trading volume of 488,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$512.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.28. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. Analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.4016588 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

