Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 30th (ABR, ARWR, BRBY, CI, CLGN, DLTR, EDV, EZJ, FRO, GIII)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 30th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) target price on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $327.00 price target on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.31) target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.32) price target on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $31.26 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) price target on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,248 ($15.76) target price on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $585.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $596.00 target price on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.