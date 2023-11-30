Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 30th (ABR, ARWR, BRBY, CI, CLGN, DLTR, EDV, EZJ, FRO, GIII)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 30th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) target price on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $327.00 price target on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.31) target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.32) price target on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $31.26 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) price target on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,248 ($15.76) target price on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $585.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $596.00 target price on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

