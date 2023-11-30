StockNews.com Upgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Strong-Buy

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
DCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
