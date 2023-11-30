Streamr (DATA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,041,270,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,740,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

