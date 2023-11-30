Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575,057 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $235,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.5% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 1,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 65,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.67. 276,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $226.16 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.86 and its 200 day moving average is $282.89. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

