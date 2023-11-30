Substratum Trading Up 0% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00018599 USD and is down -22.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $48.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

