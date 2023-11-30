Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sumco Trading Up 4.6 %

SUOPY stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

