Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $9.89. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 228,128 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

