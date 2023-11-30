Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.82

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $862.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.09.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

Further Reading

