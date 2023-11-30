Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $86.40 million and $1.35 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,835,205,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,404,000 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

