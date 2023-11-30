Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.0 days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Swissquote Group stock remained flat at $205.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Swissquote Group has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.00.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

