Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.0 days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
Swissquote Group stock remained flat at $205.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Swissquote Group has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.00.
About Swissquote Group
